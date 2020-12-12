Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Film Exec Living In London On 37.5k

Housing costs: £650 per month for my half in rent (which is a steal for zone 1 but we know our landlord and have a great deal with her. Means I have a good proportion of my income to spend and save each month).

Utilities: Bills split in half with boyfriend: £20 water, £84.92 standing order electricity, £107 council tax = £105.96 per month for my share.

Transportation: None at present (because of WFH) but I usually cycle or get the bus when I need to travel.

Phone bill: N/A as paid for by work.

Savings? £11,000 in savings – £8,400 in a savings account and £2,600 in a Help to Buy ISA. Most of this has been accumulated since lockdown 1 – I am one of the people who has massively benefited from working from home and not going on holiday, which is usually my biggest expense. I try to save £300 per month into each account so £600 total via direct debit, and some months I manage more than that. I was also very fortunate to receive a pay rise just before lockdown as part of my annual review, so have managed to accrue more savings as a result.