Money Diary: A Facilities Manager On 21k In York, Postponing Her Wedding

Housing costs: £635 mortgage, £40 house insurance, £40 life insurance.

Loan payments: £225 personal loan. We borrowed £5,000 18 months ago to cover holidays, S’s visa and clear a high interest credit card. We pay it off next March.

Utilities: £34 electric, approx £30 water (still not had a proper bill since moving here in January), £35 internet. Approx £150 every three months for wood. We have a back boiler – basically we start a fire and eventually it starts the radiators throughout the house. It’s not the best system but there’s no gas to the village and we’ve not quite worked it all out yet.

Transportation: £164 car lease, £12 tax, £40 insurance and approx £30 per week on petrol.

Phone bill: £100 for both.

Savings? £6,500 left over of S’s inheritance money. This is in my cash ISA until we decide what to do with it. I topped it up with my PPI refund of £500 which I received last week. Having known S’s gran, I don’t want this going to waste or being frittered over time. I would rather keep putting into it than taking any out.

Other: £5.99 Netflix, £5.99 bimonthly subscription to Rock N Roll Bride, £25 per month sofa payment, £16.67 per month healthcare (I had to visit a physio once a week after tearing a disc in my back, it worked out best to extend my work healthcare coverage so I could claim more money back), £0.79 iCloud storage.

£34.99 per week Gousto boxes. We have recently started this, getting four meals per week. I find it incredibly tedious and stressful having to plan what to eat day in, day out and have found this so helpful. We dip in and out of doing it every week as it is expensive but in the current crisis with nothing on the supermarket shelves, knowing you can get ingredients for four meals delivered is reassuring. It also stops us ordering takeaways, although now I’m a country bumpkin I can’t get pizza delivered, which is equally great as it is devastating.

£17 a month student loan. I am nearly a graduate, I’ve been doing my degree with the Open University part-time over the course of many years. I deferred my course this year but by July 2021 I will be a Bachelor of the Arts – I can’t remember why I started or why I’m still going but damn I’ll be happy when I’ve done it!