Money Diary: An Executive Assistant In Lancashire On 31.5k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £480 (paid by fiancé).

Loan payments: None.

Savings? A total of £3,280 in various Monzo pots (car service and MOT, ground rent, service charge etc.).

Pension? As I am starting my new job, I’m not entirely sure what my pension contributions will be just yet. This will be the first pension I have paid into as I have declined entry into the pension schemes at my previous jobs.

Utilities: Gas and electric £70, council tax £145, house insurance £15, car insurance £65, breakdown cover £10, car tax, £20, internet and phone £60, Sky TV £55 TV licence, £13. Water, £30 per month. These

are all paid by my fiancé.

All other monthly subscriptions: I cover all costs for our dogs, including £250 for their dog walker, £60 food, £50 grooming and their GPS tracker subscription, which is £250 annually. I also pay £90 a month for my niece’s music lessons. Subscriptions: Natural Cycles £7, Headspace £10, Nespresso coffee credit £25, Spotify £5, Monzo Plus £5 (absolutely worth it for the customised spending categories).