Money Diary: An Executive Assistant In Lancashire On 31.5k

This week: "I'm a 24-year-old executive assistant in Lancashire. I moved here four years ago after buying my first home with my fiancé as it was the perfect location between my family and his family. He is currently working abroad so I spend the majority of my time living alone with my two dogs. I am starting my new role in healthcare this week after working in a similar role in the education sector. The role has a pay rise, which is very exciting, and offers more responsibility and flexibility to work from home.
My fiancé and I have always viewed our money as 'couple money' and as he currently earns over 3x my salary, he transfers money to our joint account to cover all the bills (including my car insurance and gym membership). He also transfers money into our joint savings account for holidays. I understand this approach to money in a relationship isn’t for everyone but it works well for us. Now I have had a pay increase, I will also be contributing to our joint savings account (just for clarity, this money diary is solely what I spend from my own bank account and doesn't include anything that my fiancé pays for)."
Occupation: Executive assistant
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 24
Location: Lancashire
Salary: £31,500
Paycheque amount: Around £2,000 (TBC as I haven’t been paid from my new job yet).
Number of housemates: Just me and my two dogs (apart from when my fiancé is home).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £480 (paid by fiancé).
Loan payments: None.
Savings? A total of £3,280 in various Monzo pots (car service and MOT, ground rent, service charge etc.).
Pension? As I am starting my new job, I’m not entirely sure what my pension contributions will be just yet. This will be the first pension I have paid into as I have declined entry into the pension schemes at my previous jobs.
Utilities: Gas and electric £70, council tax £145, house insurance £15, car insurance £65, breakdown cover £10, car tax, £20, internet and phone £60, Sky TV £55 TV licence, £13. Water, £30 per month. These
are all paid by my fiancé.
All other monthly subscriptions: I cover all costs for our dogs, including £250 for their dog walker, £60 food, £50 grooming and their GPS tracker subscription, which is £250 annually. I also pay £90 a month for my niece’s music lessons. Subscriptions: Natural Cycles £7, Headspace £10, Nespresso coffee credit £25, Spotify £5, Monzo Plus £5 (absolutely worth it for the customised spending categories).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I didn’t attend university. I considered going but as I had no idea what I wanted to do, it didn’t feel like the right time. After my A-levels I decided to do a level 4 apprenticeship in business administration and have worked ever since.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
All I remember is money being extremely tight when I was younger. Money was often a contributing factor to a lot of disagreements and it made me super determined to never be in that situation in my own adult life.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I officially moved out at 20 when we bought our first home.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
Readers would probably argue that I am yet to be financially responsible for myself given my fiancé covers our bills but I would be able to cover these myself if anything was to happen to our relationship.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I had a paper round at the age of 13. I loved this job and the £15 a week gave me some spending money and also topped my phone up with credit.
Do you worry about money now?
Not as much as I used to but I do still have panicky moments that I’m not saving enough and I worry about security of our jobs and income.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Neither of us has received passive or inherited income, however our house deposit was loaned to us by the military as my fiancé was a serving member at the time. We paid this loan off before he left the military two years ago.