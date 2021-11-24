Money Diary: An Events Producer In London On 35k

Occupation: Events producer

Industry: Arts and culture

Age: 32

Location: London

Salary: £35,000

Paycheque amount: £2,288

Number of housemates: None

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £845 for a studio flat.

Loan payments: £0

Savings? £2,800 in a cash ISA, £31,000 in a UK savings account (£12,000 of which is set aside for paying taxes from freelancing in 20/21. I'm super proud of these savings as most of them were put aside in the year I was freelancing). £3,000 in a child savings account (my parents gave this to all their children to access when they turned 18 but I haven't touched mine yet). £450 in a bank account at home (which I use as spending money when I visit to avoid the terrible exchange rate). £1,900 in stocks.

Pension? My employer automatically contributes 8% pension regardless of whether we choose to match this or not. I've chosen not to contribute for now as this is a short-term contract and my living costs have increased since moving in on my own.

Utilities: Council tax with single person discount £80, water £22.50, electric £50-£100 (varies depending on the time of year), Wi-Fi £18.

All other monthly expenses: Phone and travel insurance £10 (through my bank). Subscriptions: Netflix £5.99, Now TV £4.99, Spotify £9.99, ClassPass £35 (although I often end up buying extra points). During the summer I also pay £35 monthly for access to a local reservoir and pools for swimming.