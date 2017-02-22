Money Diary: Events Organiser In London On 37k

Housing costs: £635 (mortgage). I’m really lucky in that I had some inheritance money a couple of years ago that allowed me to buy a flat. I rent out my second room, which helps me to cover the costs.

Loan payments: £25 (Cycle to Work scheme)

Utilities: £350

Transportation: +/- £30. I commute in and out of work by bike most of the time, which helps me to keep costs down and stay healthy at the same time. I lose track of what I spend on contactless on the evenings and weekends but guess it's around £30/month, although this doesn’t take into account drunken Ubers across London...

Phone bill: £27

Credit card: £45

Savings? LOL