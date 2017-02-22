Money Diary: Events Organiser In London On 37k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week, we're with a 29-year-old events organiser living in south London in a flat that she owns. She's recently taken a big financial hit by way of an awkward break-up that cost her a lot of money (they lived together), so is trying to save up to pay back kind friends and family.
Industry: Events
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £37,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,985.44 after tax and student loan
Number of housemates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £635 (mortgage). I’m really lucky in that I had some inheritance money a couple of years ago that allowed me to buy a flat. I rent out my second room, which helps me to cover the costs.
Loan payments: £25 (Cycle to Work scheme)
Utilities: £350
Transportation: +/- £30. I commute in and out of work by bike most of the time, which helps me to keep costs down and stay healthy at the same time. I lose track of what I spend on contactless on the evenings and weekends but guess it's around £30/month, although this doesn’t take into account drunken Ubers across London...
Phone bill: £27
Credit card: £45
Savings? LOL
Total: £1,112