Money Diary: An Events Manager Living In Bristol On 29k

Me and my girlfriend (Z) live in a small one-bedroom flat. We moved in together during lockdown and are hoping to buy a house next year. I have a main HSBC account which my wages are paid into. My rent, bills, Help to Buy contributions and other house savings all come from here. The amount I pay towards house savings outside of Help to Buy (£200 monthly payment) depends on how much is owed on my credit card or if I am expecting to spend more money that month. I transfer the remaining money to my Monzo account for my monthly spending; we split all of our main grocery costs and anything needed for the flat. In my Monzo account I have various pots which I move any leftover money to at the end of the month. These are currently for a holiday, my next tax bill and a sofa."