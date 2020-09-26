Money Diary: An Events Manager Living In Bristol On 29k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am an events manager living in Bristol. I work for a charity-run venue so all of the hire income directly funds work that the charity does in the city. I am currently on part-time furlough and working Tuesday-Friday both at home and on site. I also run a walking food tour business with my friend. The tours are on hold at the moment due to COVID but we were lucky to get a small grant from the local council. We are hopeful that we will be able to restart tours at some point because we absolutely love what we do!
Me and my girlfriend (Z) live in a small one-bedroom flat. We moved in together during lockdown and are hoping to buy a house next year. I have a main HSBC account which my wages are paid into. My rent, bills, Help to Buy contributions and other house savings all come from here. The amount I pay towards house savings outside of Help to Buy (£200 monthly payment) depends on how much is owed on my credit card or if I am expecting to spend more money that month. I transfer the remaining money to my Monzo account for my monthly spending; we split all of our main grocery costs and anything needed for the flat. In my Monzo account I have various pots which I move any leftover money to at the end of the month. These are currently for a holiday, my next tax bill and a sofa."
Occupation: Events manager and small business owner
Industry: Events
Age: 29
Location: Bristol
Salary: £28,630 p/a for my events management job. I am currently not earning money from my business but prior to COVID-19 this was an additional income of £200-£500 p/month.
Paycheque amount: £1,787 p/month for my events management job (this is the total after taxes, a 5% pension contribution and £73 to student finance).
Housemates: One, my girlfriend Z.
Monthly Expenses
Industry: Events
Age: 29
Location: Bristol
Salary: £28,630 p/a for my events management job. I am currently not earning money from my business but prior to COVID-19 this was an additional income of £200-£500 p/month.
Paycheque amount: £1,787 p/month for my events management job (this is the total after taxes, a 5% pension contribution and £73 to student finance).
Housemates: One, my girlfriend Z.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £457 (includes bills and shared Spotify).
Loan payments: None, apart from student finance which comes out of my paycheque. Credit card balance is currently £0.
Transport: I walk or cycle everywhere and occasionally get the bus. I don't have a car but my girlfriend does.
Phone bill: £10 SIM only contract.
Savings? I have £10,450 in an HSBC savings account, £4,260 in my Help to Buy ISA and £650 in different Monzo pots.
Other: £10 phone insurance, £15 to UNISON.
Loan payments: None, apart from student finance which comes out of my paycheque. Credit card balance is currently £0.
Transport: I walk or cycle everywhere and occasionally get the bus. I don't have a car but my girlfriend does.
Phone bill: £10 SIM only contract.
Savings? I have £10,450 in an HSBC savings account, £4,260 in my Help to Buy ISA and £650 in different Monzo pots.
Other: £10 phone insurance, £15 to UNISON.