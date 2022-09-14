Money Diary: An Environmental Policy Officer On 30k

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I would say I became largely financially responsible for myself at 18. As a very close and small family we are financially dependent on each other. I know that my mum and sister would help me out in any way they could if I needed it and vice versa.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job just before I turned 16, working at a café.



Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. Since I grew up having money utilised as a form of manipulation and control, it has definitely impacted my relationship with money now. On the one hand I am a shopaholic and love to be able to have my own money and treat myself with no strings but at the same time I’m conscious that I should have money tucked away in case I need to support myself or my family.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.