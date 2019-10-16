Money Diary: An Engineer In Paris On 100k

This week: "I am an engineer and recently left a permanent staff job to become a contractor for an engineering company in Paris. I'd lived in London for many years during and after uni and was itching to move somewhere new after realising that no hobby or club I joined could fill this need for something different.



The move to Paris has been very expensive and required pulling money out of savings to pay for rental fees and all the costs that come from setting up my own company. I'm paying rent on a flat in Paris and London but have handed in my notice on the London flat as, although it seems high-flying to live in two capital cities, I need to feed myself.



I no longer get paid holiday or sick days, which has changed the way I view holidays. Now it's a balance between the money I will lose and the fun I will have. Most of the time, work wins.



I'm the first to admit that I've historically been frivolous with money as I rarely manage to say no to little impulse buys or holiday suggestions. I have a 0% interest credit card which I'm now frantically trying to pay off as my 'controlled spending' went a bit bonkers after I drunkenly signed up to two marathons. All I gained was debt, a torn glute muscle and knees that sound like crisp packets."



Industry: Engineering

Age: 31

Salary: €500 (£435.60) per day

Paycheque amount: Between €8,500 (£7,405) and €10,500 (£9,147) depending on the month and the number of holidays taken.

Number of housemates: Paris: 0, London: 2 friends. I'll be sad to leave them.