Money Diary: An Editorial Assistant In Lincoln On 28k

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old editorial assistant living in the countryside with my fiancé and my dog. I really enjoy my job and have been working remotely since the pandemic began. My partner has his own business and has been looking to hire someone who does what I do (create and manage content) so I've decided to hand my notice in and start working for him. We currently rent and have been in a chain for a house for just under a year! Because of this we started looking elsewhere and have recently had an offer accepted on a dream house we truly love. Hopefully this will be a quicker move! I am very fortunate that because of my partner's salary I can save and spend much more than I could on my salary if I were single as I contribute much less than what I would need to each month. I think about how fortunate I am for this every single day. My partner has always been the one to suggest that I pay less as he didn't see it as fair for us to be equal if he's making a significant amount more than me."