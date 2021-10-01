Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Renovating A Cottage In Devon On 36k

Housing costs: £700 mortgage, which includes life insurance and critical illness cover. I get the 25% single occupancy discount on my council tax, which brings it down to £140.93 per month.

Loan payments: I’m on a Plan 1 student loan repayment.

Savings? Moving house has severely depleted my savings but I still have £2,500 in an ISA, £5,000 in an easy access savings account and £11,000 in a SIPP. I put £300 per month into my savings account and whatever is left at the end of the month goes in there too. I’m currently looking at options for my savings as I think I could be doing better than the 0.55% interest I’m currently getting.

Pension status: I have my SIPP and also pay 6.5% into my workplace pension.

All other monthly expenses: My phone is £12 per month on a SIM-only contract. I spend £22.99 on broadband, £25.76 on water and £75.39 on energy. I have various monthly payments for my three cats including £16 for flea/worm protection and £12.80 insurance for two of them. D2 is an elderly boy that I’ve just rehomed after his previous owner passed away so he’s on a separate plan for senior cats that costs £17 per month. I have various monthly donations to charities including £20 to Cancer Research, £30 to India Direct, £20 to my college’s hardship fund, £20 to Julian House, £10 to a workplace-based charity and £21.30 to Cats Protection. Subscriptions: Netflix £9.99 (my sister pays me £4 per month to use it), Audible £7.99, Spotify £7.99.