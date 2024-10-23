Money Diary: A Data Scientist On £48,000

This week: "I’m a 26-year-old working in tech. I really love my current job but I feel behind as I’m three to five years older than other juniors at my company. Because of a gap year, a four-year bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, I only have two years of full-time experience, but I’m doing my best to catch up. I live with my long-term boyfriend, C, who I met at uni. We live in outer London but are trying to buy somewhere more central to stop wasting hours on commuting. Getting on the property ladder has been my dream for ages — I opened a Help To Buy ISA in 2019 and have been saving since. I manage to save a lot by routinely putting away 80-90% of my salary but I am also extremely lucky to have received a massive gift from my parents towards the property purchase. C and I briefly experimented with a joint account for shared expenses but abandoned it in favour of better-value personal accounts. We don’t really keep track of how much we spend; when it comes to holidays, eating out and treats, whoever has a better cashback offer pays."