This week: “I’m a 29-year-old data analyst who wrote my first Money Diary two years ago when I was learning programming while on universal credit. Since then, I have done some software and data courses and got my first data analyst job. I also work as a freelance instructor teaching one of the courses I did during my study period. I broke up with my then-boyfriend (who I lived with) as he wanted marriage and kids and I didn’t. I am now living with a housemate in Manchester.”
Occupation: Data analyst and freelance software instructor
Industry: Tech
Age: 29
Location Manchester
Salary £25,000
Paycheque Amount: £1,813 from my main job and £240 for every freelance course I instruct, going up to £480 soon.
Number of housemates: One, my housemate.
Pronouns: Any
Housing costs: £750 rent includes all bills and a cleaner.
Loan payments: None
Savings?: £1,200
Utilities: Included in rent
All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £18 gym. Subscriptions: £10 charity donation.
Pension?: None.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
No, I did not.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
We were pretty poor so we didn’t talk about money, nor did I get an education about money. I wish I did because it is an important skill, but I guess people can’t teach you a skill they don’t know themselves.
We were pretty poor so we didn’t talk about money, nor did I get an education about money. I wish I did because it is an important skill, but I guess people can’t teach you a skill they don’t know themselves.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
22.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I was 22. My boyfriend financially helped me for about two years when I was unemployed by paying all the bills, but I still contributed to money for food and some outings. Since then no one else covers any aspects of my financial life.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was tutoring. I got it by posting an ad online offering my services.
Do you worry about money now?
I don’t worry so much about money, as much as I worry about my own financial irresponsibility. In the past, every time I saved any money I would spend it on travelling. For the first time I am working towards a bigger goal (buying a property) and I am nervous that my YOLO attitude will kick in and I will spend all the savings on travel again.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.
