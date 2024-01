This week: “I’m a 29-year-old data analyst who wrote my first Money Diary two years ago when I was learning programming while on universal credit. Since then, I have done some software and data courses and got my first data analyst job. I also work as a freelance instructor teaching one of the courses I did during my study period. I broke up with my then-boyfriend (who I lived with) as he wanted marriage and kids and I didn’t. I am now living with a housemate in Manchester.”