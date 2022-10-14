Money Diary: A Part-Time Data Analyst On 19.5k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old data analyst living in the East Midlands. Until earlier this year I was doing a PhD, which I left because of the impact it was having on my mental health. It was a difficult decision to quit but now I’ve done it I’m so much happier as I have a work/life balance and an actual salary. I’ve been temping at a charity for the last few months and next week I will start a permanent role at a different charity. I have several chronic illnesses so I’m currently working part-time, although I’m hoping to increase my hours a bit in my new role. I moved in with my partner at the start of this year, which is the first time I’ve lived with someone. We’re still getting used to managing household bills, especially as we are both changing jobs at the moment. I’ve been very privileged with money from my parents, especially during significant health challenges, and I try to save as much as I can as well as donating to charity, but I’m definitely prone to impulse and emotional spending."