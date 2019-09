Money Diary: A Couple In London On 85k

Housing costs: Mortgage £641.67 each = £1,283.34 in total

Loan payments: Student loans paid off

Utilities: Council tax £161, Internet £30, Gas & Electricity £60, Water paid annual

Transportation: We both have bikes and try and cycle to work 3-4 times per week to save money, unless we have work meetings where we need to be smart. At the weekend it's mostly walking, or an Uber.

Phone bill: £18 + £18

Savings: £1,000 + £1,000 per month to pay for building work and house DIY we are in the middle of.

Other: Gym membership £18 (each), Spotify £9.99 (each), Netflix £7.49, Adobe £45

Insurance: House insurance £20 (each) and life insurance £20 (each) is part of buying a house and getting a joint mortgage.