Money Diary: A Copy Editor On £30,000

This week: "I’m a 50-year-old copy editor and fiction writer, living in London with my partner and our young daughter. My partner is a market trader. His income is very low and fluctuates depending on the season. The pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have badly affected his business and we’ve been receiving Universal Credit for the past four years, even though we’re both working. The amount of Universal Credit we get changes, depending on his earnings. I’ve lived in London for 24 years and we have a housing association flat, which I got through my job. Our rent is intermediate, so more expensive than council rent but cheaper than the market value. Still, our rent goes up each year and I don’t know how much longer we will be able to live here. That said, my job is very secure with good conditions, we have a big support network and our daughter is in a good school so we don’t want to move."