Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Content Manager In Leeds On 28k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 27-year old content manager working for a digital marketing agency in Leeds. I moved here for university eight (!) years ago and fell in love with the city. I bought a house by myself (and by myself I mean with the help of my parents as well as my own savings) a few years ago, which is where my boyfriend and I both live but we’re planning on buying a house together later this year. I’m going to keep mine and rent it out as a future investment/nest egg as it’s a cheap house and I’d make more money renting it than I would selling it.
I’m just about to pay off the last bit of my £3k debt (a side effect of buying a house alone on a very low wage while still living that 22-year-old party lifestyle). While I am still technically guilty of living paycheque to paycheque, I actually put a lot away each month for upcoming plans like holidays and nights out. I have a budget spreadsheet where I put in all my plans, as well as regular outgoings, so I can spread my money as best as possible over the month. It’s not foolproof – I love impulse buying, impulse plans and Klarna – but it’s definitely helped me manage my money better."
Industry: Digital marketing
Age: 27
Location: Leeds
Salary: £28,000
Paycheque amount: £1,691 after tax, student loan and pension, plus £300 from my boyfriend towards rent and bills.
Number of housemates: One – my boyfriend, A.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £260 mortgage, £33 on various insurances I need for my mortgage. These used to be more like £70 but I recently switched to better deals.
Loan payments: £40 credit card repayment, which will be all paid off next month!
Utilities: £192 for water, gas, electricity, council tax and the internet. I don’t have a TV licence because I pretty much only watch Netflix or Prime.
Transportation: £61 bus pass.
Phone bill: £26 but this includes my Spotify. I downgraded to a SIM only contract a few months ago and cut my bill by £40.
Savings? I have £1,700 saved for various holidays and upcoming plans – whenever I plan something, I set up a Monzo pot and transfer money in each month. It means I’m consistently a little bit skint but never extremely skint. I don’t have any savings for important adult stuff at the moment (it went on some emergency house repairs just before Christmas). A has the deposit saved for when we get a house together, and I am *trying* to save so I can refresh my house for renting before we move out.
Other: £17 Hive (which I’d highly recommend, putting the heating on for when you get home is life-changing), £7.99 MyFitnessPal (the premium version – I like to make sure I get enough protein and fibre at meals).
