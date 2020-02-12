Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Content Manager In Leeds On 28k

This week: "I’m a 27-year old content manager working for a digital marketing agency in Leeds. I moved here for university eight (!) years ago and fell in love with the city. I bought a house by myself (and by myself I mean with the help of my parents as well as my own savings) a few years ago, which is where my boyfriend and I both live but we’re planning on buying a house together later this year. I’m going to keep mine and rent it out as a future investment/nest egg as it’s a cheap house and I’d make more money renting it than I would selling it.



I’m just about to pay off the last bit of my £3k debt (a side effect of buying a house alone on a very low wage while still living that 22-year-old party lifestyle). While I am still technically guilty of living paycheque to paycheque, I actually put a lot away each month for upcoming plans like holidays and nights out. I have a budget spreadsheet where I put in all my plans, as well as regular outgoings, so I can spread my money as best as possible over the month. It’s not foolproof – I love impulse buying, impulse plans and Klarna – but it’s definitely helped me manage my money better."



Industry: Digital marketing

Age: 27

Location: Leeds

Salary: £28,000

Paycheque amount: £1,691 after tax, student loan and pension, plus £300 from my boyfriend towards rent and bills.

Number of housemates: One – my boyfriend, A.