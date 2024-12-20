Money Diary: A Content Manager On £50,000

Occupation: Content manager

Industry: Aviation

Age: 33

Location: Northwest

Salary: £50,000

Paycheque amount: £2,867

Number of housemates: One: my fiancé, P.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £479 mortgage. Sadly I had only locked in my low interest rate for two years so it jumped up by over £100 a month — although I know it could be a lot worse! I’d like to start overpaying again once we’ve finalised our wedding expenses.

Pension? I pay 8% salary sacrifice (£333 per month) and my employer pays 4.5%.

Loan payments: £157 student loan, taken out of my gross salary.

Savings? Just under £5,000 in a S&S ISA, £8,000 in an easy access saver (my emergency fund, which I’ll probably heavily dip into for wedding and reno plans) and £2,100 in sinking funds for holidays, gifts and car expenses.

Utilities: £151 council tax, £95.45 gas and electric, £35.57 water, £26.97 internet.

All other monthly payments: £22.50 life insurance, £40 gym membership, £10 SIM-only deal, £4 bank fee, £0.79 iCloud. Annually I pay £55 garden bin, £169.50 TV licence, £216 building and contents insurance, £249 car insurance. Subscriptions: £4.99 Netflix, £11.99 Spotify Premium.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I went to my local university, which was funded through working part-time (up to 30 hours a week), student loans, maintenance grants and a university scholarship — although I saved lots of the latter!



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don’t remember a huge amount of conversations about money when I was growing up. My mum stayed at home looking after me and my siblings until I was in secondary school so my dad worked incredibly hard to study and train in his trade, while working nights too. Now, we discuss finances in detail as I’m incredibly inspired by how they’ve paid off their mortgage and achieved a comfortable lifestyle.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?

I lived at home on and off throughout my 20s between travelling, which I was incredibly lucky to do as it gave me the financial safety net to save for my house deposit, too. I also stayed with them for six months between my rental agreement ending and my house sale going through.