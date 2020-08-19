Money Diary: A Consulting Manager In London On 83k

Housing costs: £1,550 for a two-bedroom flat in east London. I know this is excessive for one person but having a spare room as an office / storage / workout area has been a blessing during lockdown.

Loan payments: £550 student loan for my MBA degree. £400 remaining on John Lewis furniture purchase.

Savings? £16,000 in Stocks and Shares ISA (Nutmeg), £10,600 in LISA (Nutmeg), £6,400 in Help to Buy ISA via my main bank account, though I consider this as an emergency fund. £1,000 in a Monzo cash pot that I've set aside and top up with the remaining balance in my main bank account at the end of each month, I transfer this into my LISA once it reaches £4,000. £10,000 (equivalent) in an investment-linked life insurance bought when I was 24. This is my back-up emergency fund and I don't plan to touch this unless absolutely necessary. I'm a firm believer in spreading risk and maintaining a balanced portfolio of liquid vs less liquid assets. Once a year, I review my overall finances and update my monthly budget. This is done through Excel and includes a projection of my savings for the next three years.

All other monthly expenses: £600 Nutmeg, £200 Help to Save ISA, £140 investment-linked insurance. £1,300 critical illness insurance, paid annually. £68 council tax, £23 internet, £15.35 bi-weekly veg box subscription, £60 for gas, electricity, water, £9.99 Spotify. £79 a year for Prime. My sister, A, pays for Netflix. £6 phone bill – my company pays my work phone bill and that's what I use most of the time, but I choose to still keep a personal phone. £180 pole dancing classes. I opted to pay my instructor for private Zoom classes when the studio was closed but this week I'm finally going back to the studio! £32 per week zone 1-2 Citymapper pass, currently on pause.