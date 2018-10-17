Housing costs: £0, work pay for my serviced apartment costs during the week and I live at home at weekends. I did attempt to move out and paid around £400 a month for a double room in a houseshare with friends but I was only ever there a couple of days a month.

Loan payments: £245 a month for my car. £25 a month for my credit card, it’s £40 off being maxed out and I really should overpay this but it's 0% interest so I’m ignoring that for now. £150 standing order to my mum to repay her for when she’s helped me out.

Utilities: £0

Transportation: Work pay for my train tickets to Scotland and back. I buy petrol if and when I need it and if I am ever driving for work I can claim the fuel back as expenses.

Phone bill: £55 a month, this is with friends and family discount for iPhone 8+! I think this includes £5 a month insurance but I’m honestly not sure. When my contract ends next year I plan on moving to a sim-only contract.

Savings? Hmm, this honestly changes every month depending on how reckless and extravagant I’m feeling. This month: £200 into my house fund as I bought a new Mulberry handbag for winter in Heathrow last week. I got 10,850 Heathrow rewards points from this purchase which I will convert into British Airways air miles, saving me money on next year’s holidays, so technically I have still saved! Next month I’m aiming to save around £7/800.

Other: £35 finance payment for my Apple iPad. I bought this in February on Currys' 'buy now pay later', with the plan of paying it off in full in the six months where there would be no interest but guess who didn’t manage that... so now I’m just going to pay monthly for it, maybe it will boost my credit score?