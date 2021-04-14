Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Working In Construction On 37.5k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £1,300 for a two-bed flat in Canada Water (south London).

Loan payments: Student loan is around £78 per month.

Utilities: £0 – included in my rent. I'm very lucky that my landlady is a family friend who lives in Australia so my rent is extremely reasonable.

Transportation: £0 – my work pays for all my travel, again I am very lucky!

Phone bill: £110 a month... This makes me cry every time I see the bill. I got mugged last year and I didn't have insurance so I pay for two iPhone contracts every month.

Savings? £2,000 in a savings account as an emergency fund, £200 in a Help to Buy ISA – I am not really trying to save for a house, as you can probably tell! More on that later.

Other: Prime, Netflix and Hayu come to around £20 a month (I am a diehard Real Housewives and Kardashians fan), £56 a month for private healthcare and private dental insurance (this is taken out of my salary), £25 a month for Wi-Fi, £10 a month for Apple Music (Spotify gives me such Android vibes, I really don't like it) and £7 a month for Harry's shave club razors which are the best I've ever used. £10 a month for a NatWest Silver Rewards account which includes phone insurance and other benefits. I think I usually spend around £150 a month on groceries but this varies wildly.