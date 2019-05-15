Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Working In Construction In Glasgow On 19.5k

Housing costs: £0 (my mum has conveniently forgotten our agreement for me to start paying 'dig' money when I started working full time).

Loan payments: £0 (being Scottish, my uni fees were covered by SAAS [Student Awards Agency for Scotland] and I covered the other costs of going to uni by working part time).

Utilities: £0

Transportation: About £150 for petrol (my car insurance and road tax are paid on an annual basis and I use my savings to cover both).

Phone bill: £0 (still covered by my parents; hopefully if they don’t notice it will stay that way forever).

Savings? I put £200 every month into a Help to Buy ISA and another £100-200 goes into my Marcus savings account. Any money I make through selling on eBay or Depop is transferred from my PayPal straight into my Marcus account (minus the selling fees) and if I have anything left over at the end of the month it also goes into savings (not that this happens very often).

Other: £18 for gym membership and £9.99 for Spotify Premium (the only thing that gets me through commuting to and from work every day).