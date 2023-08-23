This week: "I'm 33, work in marketing and live with my husband and our 4-year-old. We bought our house in 2021 and although there are still things we want to do with it, we are really happy here. I've been at my current job for just over a year and I can definitely say that I feel settled now. It was strange at first because I am fully remote and this is the first time I've onboarded a new role from home. I am lucky to have both a flexible role and a really understanding employer. My husband, L, works from home a few days a week but works much longer hours and has to travel so flexibility was really important to me when I was job hunting. Now that we’ve got into the school/work routine, I am looking to carve out more time for myself as I am definitely guilty of neglecting myself a bit. Whether this is social time, exercise or just reading a book, I need to get better at doing things other than vegging out in front of the telly. I am naturally a spender but I have got better as I’ve got older. My husband is a saver."