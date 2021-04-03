Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Comms Executive In Manchester On 25.5k

Housing costs: My half of the rent is £425. This is really reasonable for the area, which is a big reason we’ve stayed despite the lack of space.

Loan payments: Student loan payments come out of my salary each month (around £38) but otherwise no loans.

Utilities: R and I split the bills and my half of each direct debit comes to £30.45 for electric, £13.47 for water and £76.50 for council tax. Internet is £17.99 each and is generally reliable until about 10.30 at night!

Transportation: Probably around £5-10 on petrol at the moment but will increase if we go back to the office. £13.65 for my half of the car insurance, as we share a car.

Phone bill: £10 with Giffgaff. Until October I was in a 24-month contract with EE at about £60 a month, paying off the price of the phone. That ending and moving onto a SIM-only deal has been amazing.

Savings? About £2,000 across a savings account and Monzo pots (which I’ve only started using in the last month. I always shied away from Monzo but now think it’s a great tool!). I’ve just finished paying off the credit card debt (around £3,000 all in) I accumulated living in London, on a lower salary with double the rent I pay now. Saving properly is relatively new to me but I’m now aiming to put away a few hundred or so a month because the big 3-0 is looming and I want to get sensible!

Other: R and I share the TV/streaming costs – we have a TV licence (£13.12 a month but just about to go up) and subscribe to Netflix (£5.99) and Hayu (£4.99). I’m still on my mum’s Amazon Prime (thank you, Mum!) and pay £9.99 for Spotify and 79p for iCloud storage. R and I also have a National Trust membership (£10 a month shared) and a subscription to a book box from Words and Kisses, an online romance bookshop. For £12.99 a month, they send a curated pick in the post, wrapped beautifully, and it’s always a joy to open. £8.55 every other week for coffee beans.