Money Diary: An NHS Clinical Psychologist On 40k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



Yes. I supplemented a maintenance and tuition loan by working throughout my undergrad degree. I funded my master's tuition fee with a bank loan and my mum and husband supported me with my living costs. I will always be incredibly grateful to both of them as it meant I was able to seriously pursue psychology as a career. I had a nanny role for two evenings a week as well as the occasional weekend, which I would use to fund non-essentials. My doctorate was funded by the NHS. This was a professional doctorate in clinical psychology, meaning I was working towards my doctorate as part of a full-time role in the NHS. I was paid a salary and the NHS paid my uni fees.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



I remember times when we really struggled and times when we were more comfortable. My mum always encouraged me to save some of my money but also enjoy the benefits of my hard work. I think that’s stayed with me. If I have nothing in my savings account then I’m much more frugal as I try to build a little rainy day fund back up again.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out when I went to uni at 18. In the holidays I would stay with my husband (then boyfriend) and when I finished uni at 21 I moved in with him permanently.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



When I got my first job after my master's degree, aged 22. Saying that, if there were ever times when I was struggling then either my mum or my husband would have supported me if I had asked, so I suppose I had a safety net if things ever got really difficult. Right now no one specifically covers any of my finances but my husband and I take a shared approach to our living costs.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



I worked in my family business from age 14 because I’d discovered the accessories range in H&M and rapidly needed to fund this addiction. My first job outside of family was at Next when I was 17, between finishing my A-levels and starting university. I was worried that by the time I’d paid for my accommodation I would have very little money left so I was hoping to get a head start on supplementing this.



Do you worry about money now?



No. I realise that I am very lucky to say this. I might have slight worries if things have been spendy, i.e. during a renovation, but ultimately I know that I have a good salary and that I have the ability to save when I need to be sensible.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.



No.