Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Climate Change Analyst WFH On 29k

Housing costs: My boyfriend F and I live in a three-bed flat-share in south London with our two housemates. Our bedroom has an en suite, which is a godsend for any house-sharing couple. I pay £443.75 in rent and my share of the utilities (all split four ways) is: £35.75 for council tax, £6 for water, £16.62 for Bulb (gas and electric), £10 for internet.

Monthly loan payments: £40 to student loan repayments; my parents are, very kindly, covering my bank loan.

All other monthly expenses: £10 for my phone plan with giffgaff. My brother gave me his old phone about a year ago so I set it up on a pay as you go plan. I get enough data on this plan to see me through the month, plus unlimited SMS (should I ever need to send one). £4 to the RSPB, £65 for ClassPass (on hold given the coronavirus pandemic). £20 for our cleaner (on hold given the coronavirus pandemic). £5 into a Lifetime ISA with Moneybox – a placeholder account until F and I knuckle down to start saving for a place (cottage with a garden is now my essential, lockdown-informed housing criteria). I take the bus to work, which works out at £3 each day (thank you, Sadiq Khan!). Along with some ad hoc Tube and train travel, my monthly travel costs fall between £80-£100 (on hold this month due to coronavirus).