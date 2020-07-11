Money Diary: A Civil Servant In Sheffield On 23.8k

Housing costs: £320 mortgage. I was very lucky to have some inheritance from my grandma that went towards the 10% deposit, although the majority was my own savings. My earnings were quite a bit lower when I purchased the house, so my mortgage period is 30 years, which I hope to reduce when my fixed term is up at the end of the year.

Utilities: £83 council tax, £36 gas and electricity, £15 water, £52 Sky TV package including sports channels, line rental and broadband.

All other monthly expenses: £12 home insurance, £11 life and critical illness cover, £9 pet insurance, £20 mobile phone, £5.99 Netflix, £10 Specsavers contact lenses. Transport pre-lockdown was £40 a month petrol and £40 tram pass. During lockdown this is more like £10 a month petrol and no tram costs as I’m working from home.

Annual expenses: £200 car insurance, £20 car tax.

Savings? £5,700. Currently trying to rebuild my savings in an instant access ISA after wiping them all out with the house move, followed by a full bathroom renovation last year. Pre-lockdown I would aim to transfer around £200 into my savings at the end of the month. The last couple of months this has been £600, making me wonder what on earth I usually spend so much money on!