Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Civil Servant On 40k

Housing costs: £480 rent for my half of our two-bedroom house with a garage.

Loan payments: £100 to my credit card and £110.79 to HSBC for a loan I took out when I moved to London a few years ago (this will be all paid off in November, yay!).

Utilities: £180 council tax, £33.99 internet, £25.66 water, £42 gas and electricity, £16 TV licence, all split equally with K.

Transportation: £14 car tax, £63.40 car insurance, £17 AA, also split with K. Petrol costs are currently less than ~£20 a month. Will need to factor in train expenses when I go back to the office.

Phone bill: £42 to Three. Took the plunge on a new phone last month which comes with unlimited data, calls and texts.

Savings? Zero. What I would put into savings currently goes to family for various reasons. However, only a month ago my salary was a good £9,000 less (yay promotion) so I will have quite a bit more to play with going forwards. Very hopeful this is going to mean I can save!

Other: £15 Specsavers for my contact lenses, £400 to my brother for his rent (he had to leave his job in August last year due to mental health problems so I am paying his rent until he gets back on his feet), circa £50-100 to my dad as and when he needs a top-up, £100 to various charities and causes (I save GoFundMe posts made by Facebook friends and make a few anonymous donations, and more recently I search on TikTok).