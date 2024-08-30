This week: "I am a 26-year-old children’s mental health practitioner working in the NHS. I am based in the southwest and work part-time for 0.7 FTE so I can study at 0.5 FTE. I moved out to go to uni and lived independently for two years after graduating before boomeranging back home so I could go part-time and study again. I feel very privileged to get on well enough with my family that this is an option. I currently live with my partner (F) and my mum in her house; my brother (T) is home this summer too. We have a cat (M) who F and I are responsible for. I have been in this role for around two and a half years now and I love it. I can see myself staying in this sector for a long time."