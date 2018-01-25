A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $35,000 Salary

11:45 p.m. — We're just leaving the date and we pretty much shut the restaurant down. He was a ton of fun, we had several apps and entrees, and three bottles of wine which he let me pick so overall the meal was amazing. I offered to split the $380 tab, but was politely told not to worry about it. I'm from the South and I love a gentleman, but what's interesting to me is more men in Atlanta took me up on splitting the check than men do in Chicago. I've only had one man let me in my six months here, and I think it's because neither of us was feeling it.