Money Diary: A Charity Worker Living In Manchester On 19k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a youth worker and charity administrator who lives by herself in a tiny flat in one of the most deprived areas in Britain. She has two jobs, one of which involves a two-hour bus journey there and back. She says she spends probably too much money on food and is just starting to spend more on getting her nails done and having her hair cut more regularly. She's also in the middle of planning a holiday to Greece with one of her best friends.
Industry: Charity and Youth Worker
Age: 24
Location: Manchester
Salary: £19,390
Paycheque amount: £1,453
Number of housemates: None, but I share my bathroom with my neighbours, a lovely couple (honestly, they are meticulously clean and great for corridor conversations about the drama in our house).
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £350, including council tax and water
Loan payments: I don’t earn enough to pay off my student loan
Utilities: Internet £25, electricity about £50
Transportation: £60
Phone bill: £15
Savings? £150 towards Help to Buy, £25 savings account. I keep changing my mind about what I am saving up for – a laptop, phone or driving lessons maybe?
Other? Netflix £7.99, Amazon Prime £7.99, Spotify £9.99, Gym £15.99, Microsoft Office £5.99, Various charity direct debits £147
