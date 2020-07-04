Money Diary: Charity Researcher On £40k In London

Monthly Expenses



Housing Costs: I am incredibly lucky that I live rent free in my parents’ flat. They have now moved out of the UK and my sister K and I have run of the flat. I pay £91 council tax (with my disability related discount).

My sister was a student and then on a low-paying internship so I paid for the bulk of our monthly expenses. She started a new job in March and we are now moving towards dividing expenses more equitably.

Loan Payments: £0.

Utilities: £72 for electricity and gas. K pays Wi-Fi (£21). Water is communal and included in the building’s service charge which my parents still pay.

Transportation: I travel for free on public transport. Usually, I drive an adapted car, which I generally fuel up £60 every two weeks (£120 total). I have been saving that in lockdown.

Phone Bill: £10.75 sim only. I got a bonus last year for covering for a colleague’s role while she was on a maternity leave and spent half of that on a new iPhone XS. To be fair, I use the phone for everything including writing this Money Diary because my laptop is a five-year-old clunker that freezes every five minutes.

Savings: I have £1,750 in a high-interest savings account. £250 from my current account gets transferred into that savings account every month by standing order.

I have another £8000 in an ISA and £3000 in a savings account which I intend to use to visit my parents (I have to buy tickets for me and my PA).

Other? Until last month (June), I was paying £370 per month for college. I’m so excited about having an extra £370 every month. £3.99 Amazon Prime (K pays £10.99 for Netflix). £0.79 iCloud. £21.95 for a chocolate subscription: the goal is to only eat the bars that come in the subscription every month so I don’t eat unlimited sweets and chocolate. I have never stuck to that. But I get to try lots of great craft dark chocolate so let’s consider that a win.