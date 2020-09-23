Money Diary: A Cardiac Physiologist In Sheffield On 25k

Rent: £295.50 per month.

Loan payments: I have £56,663.20 student debt. I don't earn enough to pay this back yet and probably won't for a couple of years at least.

Savings? £8,340 in a Lifetime ISA. £1,600 split across several other savings accounts. The majority of these savings come from a trust fund that my grandparents set up for me when I was born. I recognise that this makes me incredibly lucky financially. The rest of my savings are from summer jobs (cleaning and waitressing) that I had while home from uni. Also several Monzo pots: emergency fund (£1,000), new bike fund (£575), holiday fund (£100), Christmas (£100) and driving lessons (£125). I'm trying to get into the habit of putting money into these pots on payday before I have a chance to overspend that month.

Other: Council tax £41, gas and electricity £18.21, water £11.15, £13.99 for contact lenses, Wi-Fi £10, mobile phone £10, £10 to World Bicycle Relief, £10 to Say It Loud Club (an organisation supporting LGBT+ asylum seekers) and £10 to Roundabout (a youth homelessness charity in Sheffield), £9.99 subscription to a local bike shop (this covers labour costs of up to £12 for minor repairs and two services per year for my road bike). I used to pay for Spotify Premium with a student discount but my parents kindly decided to start paying for Spotify Family recently, so I use this instead now. My parents have a Netflix account and I am a parasite. £30 per year for membership of the Academy for Healthcare Science.