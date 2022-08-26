Money Diary: A Cancer Support Practitioner On 32k

Not really. I do have frequent bouts of guilt as I am not responsible with money. But I can always rationalise it as life is too short to sit worrying about it. Especially as I have no kids so no major responsibilities. My partner is limited in how much he can work because he has a chronic pain and fatigue illness so most of the expenses fall to me. But he does what he can and has been doing really well: he's held down a job for the last three years and is now pushing himself to take on extra responsibilities at work. He gives me around £200-300 per month for bills and whatever he has left he saves for nights out, video games, clothes etc.