Money Diary: A Canadian Brand Strategist Living In London On 27k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a 23-year-old Canadian living in London for the past year and a half. Upon graduation from university in Canada, I moved here for work and fell in love with the city. I work for a marketing software company and work across four internal departments to coordinate and support our international strategy efforts. On any given day my tasks can range from doing business research and attending sales meetings to writing content for our company blog and creating PR pitches. I really love my job and how diverse each day is.
I live with one roommate who is a friend from back home. The flat is small but the rent is great and it's walking distance from my office! We split the rent evenly, as well as all the bills (gas/electricity and Wi-Fi). Our landlord actually works in the building (he pays for our water) and is SO nice (unheard of in London, right?). Our upstairs neighbour runs the coffee shop below us. We all get along great and it makes me miss home a little less.
My approach to money is usually very frugal. I think I learned how much things actually cost when I started university and have been aggressively saving ever since. Now I have a great savings nest, however, I still save like crazy. I am learning (or trying to learn) that treating myself once in a while is okay and that I can't be afraid to spend money."
Industry: Marketing software
Age: 23
Location: London, UK
Salary: £26,750
Paycheque amount: £1,114
Housemates: One, but she is quarantining with her boyfriend for this lockdown so I'm living alone right now.
Age: 23
Location: London, UK
Salary: £26,750
Paycheque amount: £1,114
Housemates: One, but she is quarantining with her boyfriend for this lockdown so I'm living alone right now.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I rent with one roommate in a small east London flat, she is a friend from Canada. Total monthly rent is £1,450 so we each pay £725.
Loan payments: I am very grateful not to have a university loan. Since my parents had me when they were pretty young (they were 23), they did not have a lot of money but made sure to put aside money every month for my siblings' and my education. There was always a huge emphasis on going to university and I am truly so lucky that by the time I was 18, my parents had saved enough to fund my full four-year degree at a university in Canada.
Utilities: I pay £77.93 in bills a month (Wi-Fi: £23.29/2 = £11.64, council tax: £103/2 = £51.50, gas/electricity: £29.58/2 = £14.79).
Savings? $5,000 CAD in checking account back home, $28,000 CAD in an investment portfolio in Canada, £20,200 in my UK bank account.
Loan payments: I am very grateful not to have a university loan. Since my parents had me when they were pretty young (they were 23), they did not have a lot of money but made sure to put aside money every month for my siblings' and my education. There was always a huge emphasis on going to university and I am truly so lucky that by the time I was 18, my parents had saved enough to fund my full four-year degree at a university in Canada.
Utilities: I pay £77.93 in bills a month (Wi-Fi: £23.29/2 = £11.64, council tax: £103/2 = £51.50, gas/electricity: £29.58/2 = £14.79).
Savings? $5,000 CAD in checking account back home, $28,000 CAD in an investment portfolio in Canada, £20,200 in my UK bank account.