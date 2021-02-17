Money Diary: A Business Owner In Liverpool On 17k

Housing costs: £515 for my half of the rent. Admittedly we could have pulled back on this a bit but we live in a very central apartment, right on the water. We absolutely ADORE it and it’s our complete sanctuary. I’ve moved home a lot in the last 10 years so I’m finally happy to settle here for a good few years while we save up for a deposit (and decide where we want to make that investment).

Loan payments: Just student loan payments which come out of my wages automatically.

Utilities: There are a lot of these and this is my half of everything… £19.50 for electricity, £15 for gas and water, £95.50 for council tax, £6.60 for TV licence, £13.50 for internet, £9.19 for home and contents insurance, £5 for our NatWest joint account but we do get phone and travel insurance through this as well as cashback, £17.70 for pet insurance, £18.34 for V’s fancy tailored dog food subscription, £7.50 for Spotify family, £28 for a mattress on finance and £32.50 for our dining table and chairs on finance, £30 for contact lenses, £3 for Apple storage. And £15 split between three charities (AKT which supports LGBTQ+ homeless young people, Guide Dogs and the Anthony Walker Foundation).

Transportation: £15.50 for my half of our car insurance (we share a car with J’s mum).

Phone bill: £56.48. Must. Get. Better. Phone. Bill. Price.

Savings? £5,000 in various pots of our business bank account. All of our money stays in the business where we can build it up for use in expanding.

Other: N/A