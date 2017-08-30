Rent (soon to be mortgage!): £400 into the joint account

Utilities: My half of council tax/ Sky/ gas & electricity/ water/ TV licence is £100

Transportation: £0 – I live close to the city centre so I walk everywhere.

Loan: £100 per month to pay off the cost of my master’s degree.

Phone bill: £15 (as long as I’m good and don’t use up all my data too quickly!)

Gym: I’m a Move GB member – I pay weekly (£8.49) so that comes to £34 for a month.

Spotify: My fiancé and family all leech off me for my Family account – £14.99

Savings: Whatever is left at the end of the month goes into our wedding fund right now. This is usually around £200.