Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a communications coordinator on 26k who lives in Bristol and has quite a busy couple of months ahead. First up, she's buying a house and then, early next year, she's getting married as well! How will her finances hold up under the pressure?
Industry: Finance
Age: 26
Location: Bristol
Salary: £26,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,633 (after tax and pension)
Number of housemates: 1 (my fiancé)
Age: 26
Location: Bristol
Salary: £26,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,633 (after tax and pension)
Number of housemates: 1 (my fiancé)
Monthly Expenses
Rent (soon to be mortgage!): £400 into the joint account
Utilities: My half of council tax/ Sky/ gas & electricity/ water/ TV licence is £100
Transportation: £0 – I live close to the city centre so I walk everywhere.
Loan: £100 per month to pay off the cost of my master’s degree.
Phone bill: £15 (as long as I’m good and don’t use up all my data too quickly!)
Gym: I’m a Move GB member – I pay weekly (£8.49) so that comes to £34 for a month.
Spotify: My fiancé and family all leech off me for my Family account – £14.99
Savings: Whatever is left at the end of the month goes into our wedding fund right now. This is usually around £200.
Utilities: My half of council tax/ Sky/ gas & electricity/ water/ TV licence is £100
Transportation: £0 – I live close to the city centre so I walk everywhere.
Loan: £100 per month to pay off the cost of my master’s degree.
Phone bill: £15 (as long as I’m good and don’t use up all my data too quickly!)
Gym: I’m a Move GB member – I pay weekly (£8.49) so that comes to £34 for a month.
Spotify: My fiancé and family all leech off me for my Family account – £14.99
Savings: Whatever is left at the end of the month goes into our wedding fund right now. This is usually around £200.
Total: £1,088.99