Money Diary: A 33-Year-Old Blogger With Crohn's Disease

Housing costs: My rent is £900 which I split 50/50 with husband.

Loan payments: Very grateful not to have any debt other than student loan (I didn’t pay any last year as was under the threshold).

Utilities: I transfer £800 to our joint account each month and that covers my half of the rent, council tax, utility bills. We usually do a big food shop every week or two and do a petrol top-up with that too.

Transportation: I pay £150 a month for my lease car. My petrol comes out of our joint account (but I don’t drive a huge amount now I work from home, so it’s never much). I paid my car insurance upfront out of some savings last year.

Phone bill: About £45 a month.

Savings? I save about £200 a month for tax and other bits. If it’s been a well paid month, I try to keep a buffer in my account for slower periods.

Other: £7.99 for my Readly magazine subscription (I’m a massive magazine lover so it saves me a fortune), £15.99 a month website hosting fees, £7.99 Netflix, £7.99 Amazon Prime. Donation to local hospital £10. I also pay out a few other boring things for my blog such as social media scheduling services, Pinterest tools and image editing services, which come to about £50 a month.