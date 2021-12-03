Money Diary: A Bid Coordinator In Birmingham On 30k

Monthly Expenses



Loan payments: £170.27 car loan. Plan 2 student loan, which is something silly like £9 a month. I also pay £100 off my credit card each month, which currently sits at £2,400, a combination of still-standing uni spending and splurges over the years. This is the bane of my life because I think about it a LOT. It is 0% for another 16 months so I will up my payments next year.

Savings? £2,200 in joint savings (for house-related maintenance, B’s vet bills, holidays etc. I save £200 a month and N saves £450) and I have £10,000 in an account I don’t touch, which is future savings (for if we lose our jobs, the roof caves in, we have a baby etc.). I also save about £150 a month in my own easy-access savings, which is a pot for various things but will go towards Christmas this year.

Pension? I have just over £11k in pension savings. I don’t know how much I’m 'supposed' to have by now to be honest but I put 8% salary sacrifice in each month, which my employer matches.

Housing costs: £475 for my half of the mortgage (N and I split all bills equally but he puts more into our joint savings as he earns more).

Utilities: All utilities are split equally between me and N: £92 council tax, £45 gas and electric, £15 water and £14.50 internet each. N pays for our building/contents insurance and B’s pet insurance. I pay £39 car insurance, £13.12 car tax and £20.99 car service plan.

All other monthly payments: £52 phone bill (this makes me so sad but I still have 11 months left on the contract). Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £5.99 Netflix, £3.99 Now TV, £6 National Trust membership.