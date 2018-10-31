Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old In Banking In Yorkshire On 16.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 23-year-old living in West Yorkshire, a year out of university and working in the banking sector as a complaints manager. She recently bought her first house for her and her mum, after years of renting.
"Me and my mum try and juggle the bills and household costs between us; we try and keep this separate from our mother-daughter relationship (this can be extremely difficult sometimes as my mum doesn’t work due to her mental health). We also car share. Money can be a sensitive subject in my house, as I earn more money than my mum gets each month, which can leave me feeling guilty about spending money. It also means I try and pay for anything and everything I can so my mum doesn’t have to. While our situation isn’t a usual one, it works well for us. When I bought our house it meant that my mortgage payments were half our rent."
Industry: Banking
Age: 23
Location: West Yorkshire
Salary: £16,500 (plus a yearly bonus and overtime)
Paycheque amount: £1,300 this month
Number of housemates: One, my mum. And my dog.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £348.20
Loan payments: £100 towards my credit card and £100 towards a loan payment for my new car.
Utilities: Gas, electric, TV licence and internet covered by my mum as part of our housing arrangement.
Transportation: £40 fuel each month (car tax and insurance paid yearly on my credit card) and £60 for my bus pass to work.
Phone bill: £16.50 sim only contract
Savings? Having just bought my house I depleted ALL my savings and then some. I’m now trying to get back into the habit of saving, after having a couple of months splurging.
Other: £22 house insurance, £5.99 Netflix, £9.99 gym membership. My mum contributes around £200 per month towards the mortgage and car.
