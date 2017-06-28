Housing costs: £720

Loan payments: £0 – paid off my student loan last month!

Utilities: Around £110 – including £25 a month for a weekly cleaner for the communal bits of the house.

Transportation: Usually I buy a monthly zone 1-2 travelcard for £130, but this month I’m doing without.

Phone bill: £45

Health insurance: £0

Savings? I have set payments into a help-to-buy and a savings ISA each month where the maximum I can put in is £700. The idea is then to transfer anything else remaining at the end of the month into another savings account but due to lots of upfront costs for holidays, festivals, hen parties, etc earlier this year (plus an ability to leak money constantly!), I haven’t done this for a while.

Other: Insurance £6 monthly, Gym membership (with a hefty corporate discount through my company) £50, Times subscription + other magazine subscriptions – around £40 month, discounted ClassPass subscription £19.