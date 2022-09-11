Money Diary: A Bank Business Analyst On £53k

This week: "I’m a 25-year-old business analyst living in London. I grew up in north London and have recently moved out to live with my best friend, S! I work in the banking industry but my role is basically tech. My job involves working closely with developers and UX designers to develop new features and make improvements to the internet banking app. I started my career on a graduate scheme for a large UK bank and was lucky enough to find a role that I love at the end of it. I’ve always been interested in personal finance and economics, so I feel genuinely passionate about helping others manage their money using technology.

I have a partner, B, who also works in finance, however we do not split any costs as we live separately. With regards to my spending habits, I would say I’m a saver and since moving out have aimed to save £500 per month. This doesn’t always happen as I also have a tendency to treat myself a lot (aka impulsive spending) and unexpected costs arise. Living at home I had more disposable income, so my outgoings and savings have inevitably had to decrease."