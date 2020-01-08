Money Diary: An Audiologist On 41k Going Through IVF

However, after two and a half frustrating years of trying to get pregnant, our next potential financial hurdle is IVF. We’re fairly fortunate in the IVF postcode lottery in that we get one fresh and one frozen round on the NHS. Although this doesn’t meet NICE guidelines (which recommend three rounds) we still feel incredibly fortunate to live in the UK and be entitled to any free healthcare at all. I started the IVF process in August and, after a few bumps in the road, am finally ready to have our first embryo transferred this week. Statistically it has a one in three success rate so while we’re feeling excited, we’re also cautiously pessimistic. We’re trying to save as much as possible each month so that if these two rounds don’t work, we still have options and can consider a few private rounds.