Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £300 (including bills)

Loan payments: £0

Savings? Overall I have £13,400 in an ISA. This is held in stocks, mostly index funds and some individual ones. I have just over £16,000 in savings. I would like to buy a buy-to-let property and rent this out but I’m apprehensive about the big 20/25% deposit that needs to be put down.

Pension? I pay the maximum, which is 4% of my salary, and my employer matches that. They reduced it during COVID so hopefully this will rise soon, and I will match up to the maximum.

Utilities: I have no idea how much of my share of the ‘rent’ covers the bills but I pay £300 every month towards the cost of living. The sibling who works earns more than me so her share of the ‘rent’ is more.

All other monthly expenses: £5 monthly phone plan (I am on a SIM-only contract). Subscriptions: £2.50 Netflix (I share with three of my siblings).