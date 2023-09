Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m 29 (nearly 30!) and currently working for a travel company, where I have been employed since graduating in 2016. My boyfriend and I bought our first house four years ago and have recently decided to take the plunge and upsize to something bigger. We sold our house very quickly and have recently had an offer accepted on our next property after several weeks of searching and many, many viewings. We live well within our means so although the new house will cost more money, it will still be affordable without being too much of a stretch (although that doesn’t stop me from feeling anxious about the current mortgage rates, energy rates and petrol prices). I used to be very cautious with money and would save as much as possible, which has paid off in the long run as we have been able to buy a house and still go on a couple of holidays a year without worrying about the impact on our finances. However, I am learning that sometimes it’s okay to spend money ‘just because’ and indulge a little bit once in a while."