Housing costs: £500 for my share of the mortgage. We have been overpaying by a few hundred pounds for the last couple of years, which has really paid off now that we are looking to upsize as we’ve built up a decent amount of equity.

Loan payments: £200 a month to my mum, who lent me some money earlier in the year when my car was written off and I had to buy a new one. I also have a 0% credit card which I pay about £50 off a month, as well as a 0% finance agreement with IKEA (£60.60, split with S). My student loan is about £70 a month.

Savings?: £13,000 across two accounts.

Pension?: I pay in 6% and my employer pays in 5%.

Utilities: Council tax £59, water £18.60, gas/electric £62.50, Sky £45 for my half. TV license is paid for annually.

All other monthly payments: £25.44 phone bill (this includes Disney+), £11.15 life insurance, £74.50 train travel for work, £20 charity donations, £27 pet plan for both cats. Pet and car insurance/tax are paid for annually.

Subscriptions: £16.99 Spotify Family, £33.50 gym membership, £0.79 iCloud storage. Amazon Prime is paid for annually.