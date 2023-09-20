ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 29 (nearly 30!) and currently working for a travel company, where I have been employed since graduating in 2016. My boyfriend and I bought our first house four years ago and have recently decided to take the plunge and upsize to something bigger. We sold our house very quickly and have recently had an offer accepted on our next property after several weeks of searching and many, many viewings. We live well within our means so although the new house will cost more money, it will still be affordable without being too much of a stretch (although that doesn’t stop me from feeling anxious about the current mortgage rates, energy rates and petrol prices). I used to be very cautious with money and would save as much as possible, which has paid off in the long run as we have been able to buy a house and still go on a couple of holidays a year without worrying about the impact on our finances. However, I am learning that sometimes it’s okay to spend money ‘just because’ and indulge a little bit once in a while."
Occupation: Assistant Manager
Industry: Travel & Tourism
Age: 29
Location: Yorkshire
Salary: £38,700
Paycheque Amount: £2,229 after deductions, which includes £100 a month into work’s ShareSave scheme.
Number of housemates: One human (my boyfriend, S) and two cats.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 for my share of the mortgage. We have been overpaying by a few hundred pounds for the last couple of years, which has really paid off now that we are looking to upsize as we’ve built up a decent amount of equity.
Loan payments: £200 a month to my mum, who lent me some money earlier in the year when my car was written off and I had to buy a new one. I also have a 0% credit card which I pay about £50 off a month, as well as a 0% finance agreement with IKEA (£60.60, split with S). My student loan is about £70 a month.
Savings?: £13,000 across two accounts.
Pension?: I pay in 6% and my employer pays in 5%.
Utilities: Council tax £59, water £18.60, gas/electric £62.50, Sky £45 for my half. TV license is paid for annually.
All other monthly payments: £25.44 phone bill (this includes Disney+), £11.15 life insurance, £74.50 train travel for work, £20 charity donations, £27 pet plan for both cats. Pet and car insurance/tax are paid for annually.
Subscriptions: £16.99 Spotify Family, £33.50 gym membership, £0.79 iCloud storage. Amazon Prime is paid for annually.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to university straight after sixth form at 18 and took out the maximum tuition and maintenance loans that I was eligible for. I didn’t qualify for any of the non-repayable grants and the loans were barely enough to cover my rent so I had a part-time job throughout my degree.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember having any specific conversations about money whilst growing up, although my parents did set up a bank account for me when I was at school and would pay small amounts into it periodically. I grew up in a fairly working-class town in the north of England, and whilst I knew we were not ‘well off’, my parents always made sure I had everything I needed and always found the money for me to go on school trips etc. How I manage my finances now is largely self-taught and I'm grateful that I have a good salary which allows me save whilst also living a comfortable lifestyle.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house? I moved out at 18 for university.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I’d say at 22 after I graduated and got my first ‘proper job’. I’d paid my own rent and bills whilst being at uni but it wasn’t until I got a full-time job that my parents stopped paying for things like my phone bill.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got my first job when I was 14 at an ice cream shop in my hometown. It paid £2.50 an hour but I loved it and worked there every summer until I left for uni. I always wanted to work and earn my own spending money as soon as I was old enough.
Do you worry about money now?
Not really. I know I'm in a comfortable position at the moment and I live well within my means. However, with a big new house comes a big new mortgage and although on paper it is affordable, I am slightly anxious about having less disposable income than before. We are also hoping to start a family in the next few years which would obviously impact our finances massively.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I received £1,000 from my grandma when I was 17, which I put towards driving lessons.
