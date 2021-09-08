Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Assistant Brand Manager In Reading On 38.7k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? We always discussed attending higher education at home, so that was the only option I considered. Looking back now, I wish I looked at an apprenticeship with one study day at university or online courses. To fund my time at university I took out a student loan and grants that were available to me.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Money conversations with my family have always been positive and open. When I was in my teens, I remember my dad taking me to Nationwide to open a savings account so I could put some of my wages in and start building it up. He advised me to spend 40% and save 60%, which has always stuck with me, even to this day.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house? I moved out of my parents’ house when I was 22, after graduating from university and getting my first grad job. I haven’t lived with my parents since then.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? I became financially responsible for myself when I got a grad job and moved into a house share. I rented a room for £450 a month, including all bills, and the rest went on food, outgoings and savings.



What was your first job and why did you get it? My first job was working in a fish and chip shop. I really wanted to earn my own money so I could spend it on whatever I liked without having to rely on my parents constantly.



Do you worry about money now? Occasionally, but I am comfortable in the position I am currently in.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain. No.