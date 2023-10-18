Money Diary: An Art Studio Manager On £55,000

This week: “I’m a 31-year-old studio manager working for an artist in London. I moved to London for university when I was 19 and have lived there ever since (bar one year in Paris where I studied for a master’s degree). I’ve had my current job for a year, and up until then I worked for various art consultancies and galleries. During lockdown, I resigned from a job due to the cultural issues in the company, and went freelance for a year. For the last ten years, I have had fairly low incomes, starting on £18,000 per annum when I graduated and then earning £24,000 before my current role. In the last year I have had a significant jump in my salary and it has made a huge change to my life. My relationship with my money has always been anxious as I spend too much and want to combat these habits to be able to save for a property (a normal, yet somewhat difficult, aim for my generation).