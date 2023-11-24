Money Diary: An Advisory Assistant Manager On 66k

This week: “I'm a 28-year-old living in London. I live with my sister and we split the rent equally. I’ve lived in London for almost six years, since finishing university, and work in the accounting industry. When I first started my job the salary was terrible in comparison to the working hours and general cost of living in London, but it has gradually improved now that I am a qualified accountant. I appreciate that my salary may be on the higher end (on average), but living in London, especially as a single person, is very expensive. Although my goal is to buy a house in the next year or two this seems unrealistic in the current housing market.”