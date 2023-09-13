Housing costs: £550 for my rent, which includes council tax and water.

Loan payments: I pay probably between £100 and £200 a month on credit card repayments and I put at least £50 in premium bonds a month. I am going to use that money to pay my dad back after he lent me £1,000 last year.

Savings? £4,600 in a Lifetime ISA — not as high as I’d like but a few pounds dribble in there every month.

Pension? I pay in £29.03 monthly, which I believe is 4%. My employer puts in 8%.

Utilities: I’ve got an electric meter and I was super lucky that it had £220 on it when I moved in so thus far I haven’t had to pay anything!

All other monthly payments: £51.34 phone, £28.50 internet. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £6.99 Amazon Prime, £5.99 Netflix and £3.99 Discovery+.