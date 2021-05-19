Money Diary: An Account Manager Juggling Endometriosis On £350/d

Housing costs: £715 for rent.

Utilities: Included in rent.

Loan payments: Student loan comes out of my PAYE pay before it gets to me – not sure how much, I never actually look at my payslip (eek) but definitely have 10+ years left on that bad boy.

Savings? £5k in a help to buy ISA, £13.6k in a savings account (£10k of which my parents have extremely kindly lent me out of their pension to help me with a deposit, they've said I can pay them back over five years), £300 Monzo holiday pot, £200 stocks and shares, £215 Bitcoin. Then I have around £21k in my business account but I have about a year and a half of corporation taxes to pay before I know what I can take home from that if I want to close the business, which I'm currently considering.

Transportation: I try to cycle as much as I can but realistically I probably spend about £30-40 a month on cabs and maybe £15 on the Tube/bus.

Phone bill: £53 out of my business account (I got the iPhone 11+ when it first came out around two years ago so nearly due an upgrade but will probably go SIM only).

Other: £5 Now TV, £9.99 Spotify, £15 insurance with my bank (covers my phone and travel insurance), £26 contact lenses, £15 Body by Ciara app, £10 Unicef (I used to donate more than this monthly to set charities but now I prefer to do it sporadically to causes that interest me specifically).