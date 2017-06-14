Housing costs: I don't pay rent because I live at home but I pay my parents £100 a month as well as paying for one-off things.

Loan payments: Still at university so don't pay anything at the moment.

Utilities: Covered by the £100 I pay.

Transportation: Share a car with my mum and only pay for insurance which is £500 per annum – £41.70

Phone bill: £9 a month for sim only. Bought my handset outright as it's cheaper but now due an upgrade.

Savings: Not saving much at the moment as I don't have a large enough income but have saved £500 towards a new phone overall. I don't put away a set amount each month, though.