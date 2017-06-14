Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week, we're with a 22-year-old final-year law student who loves to travel and enjoys experiencing new things. She currently lives with her parents and sister in Sheffield, which she loves – she's very much a family person. As a student, she makes the most of her money by looking for the best deals and selling things to fund her adventures.
Industry: Student
Age: 22
Location: Sheffield
Salary: £6,000 bursary
Paycheque amount per month: I receive it as one lump sum but if you divide by 12 then it works out at £500 a month
Number of housemates: 3 (my family)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I don't pay rent because I live at home but I pay my parents £100 a month as well as paying for one-off things.
Loan payments: Still at university so don't pay anything at the moment.
Utilities: Covered by the £100 I pay.
Transportation: Share a car with my mum and only pay for insurance which is £500 per annum – £41.70
Phone bill: £9 a month for sim only. Bought my handset outright as it's cheaper but now due an upgrade.
Savings: Not saving much at the moment as I don't have a large enough income but have saved £500 towards a new phone overall. I don't put away a set amount each month, though.
Loan payments: Still at university so don't pay anything at the moment.
Utilities: Covered by the £100 I pay.
Transportation: Share a car with my mum and only pay for insurance which is £500 per annum – £41.70
Phone bill: £9 a month for sim only. Bought my handset outright as it's cheaper but now due an upgrade.
Savings: Not saving much at the moment as I don't have a large enough income but have saved £500 towards a new phone overall. I don't put away a set amount each month, though.
Total: £150.70